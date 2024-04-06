Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 26-year-old son is facing a lawsuit for sexual assault. The accuser, named Grace O’Marcaigh, alleges that during a yacht party, Christian ‘King’ Combs forced himself on her, reports TMZ. She claims to have audio recordings of the incident. Grace states that she was working as a steward on a yacht chartered by Diddy before New Year’s Eve in 2022. She alleges that despite her objections, King, who was ‘heavily intoxicated’, attempted to ‘kiss and grope’ her. The report further states that Grace is suing the 54-year-old rapper as well for ‘aiding and abetting’ his son in the alleged assault. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Authorities Amid Sex Trafficking Allegations.

Christian ‘King’ Combs Sexual Assault Allegations

