Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison, fined USD 500,000, and ordered to serve five years of supervised release. Combs has been sentenced to over four years in prison after conviction for transporting sex workers for drug-fueled sexual encounters. The sentencing comes after a jury acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking charges in July but convicted him on two counts of transporting former girlfriends for prostitution. Prosecutors had sought over 11 years, while his defense asked for 14 months. Ahead of sentencing, Combs pleaded for mercy, admitting to “sick” behaviour and apologising in court. Since being jailed in September 2024, he will receive credit for time served, reducing his prison term. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial Verdict: Rapper and Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced Four Years and Two Months for Prostitution-Related Offences.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to 4 Years and 2 Months in Prison

BREAKING: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison in case involving sex workers, violence and "freak-offs." https://t.co/ExJTNJnHF3 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 3, 2025

