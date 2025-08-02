US President Donald Trump dropped some major bombshells on Friday, August 1. In an interview with Newsmax, Donald Trump said that he wants to release “everything" about the Epstein Files that has gained interest even among the Republican leader’s supporters. “I think probably wanted to know, you know, just to get a feeling of it, because we’d like to release everything, but we don’t want people to get hurt that shouldn’t be hurt,” Trump told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty. Trump was also asked by Finnerty about a potential pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs, to which he replied, “It makes it more, I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.” When Finnerty asked if Trump was “more likely a ‘no’ for Combs,” the president responded, “I would say so.” Jeffrey Epstein Case: Donald Trump Denounces File Records As ‘Hoax,’ Criticises Supporters for Believing It.

'Want To Release Everything on Epstein Files': Donald Trump

JUST IN - Trump on Epstein files: "I want to release everything. I just don't want people to get hurt." pic.twitter.com/tioJSj3kdV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 2, 2025

Trump Rules Out 'Diddy' Pardon

JUST IN - Trump says he is not likely to consider pardoning Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pic.twitter.com/ZbA331ctU6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 2, 2025

