Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy has collaborated with director Christopher Nolan on a World War II drama. Murphy will be seen in the title role of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was regarded as the father of the atomic bomb. The movie is said to release in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Check It Out:

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Cillian Murphy roped in for Christopher Nolan’s next film titled #Oppenheimer. The film will release on July 21, 2023 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/BwLhHmktxj — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 8, 2021

