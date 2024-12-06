Janhvi Kapoor recently addressed the disappointment surrounding the cancellation of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar's IMAX release in India because Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule had taken up all the IMAX screens. While some Nolan fans expressed frustration, Janhvi defended Pushpa 2 and called for greater recognition of Indian films, instead of focusing too much on Western ones. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The second instalment of the film has created significant buzz at the box office. ‘No More Benefit Shows in the State’: Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy Imposes Ban After Stampede at Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Premiere.

As ‘Pushpa 2’ Dominates IMAX Screens in India, Janhvi Kapoor Defends the Telugu Blockbuster

Janhvi Kapoor's Post (Photo Credits: X)

