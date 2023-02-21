If early word is anything to go by, then it looks like a film about a bear ingesting a whole lot of cocaine might just be one of the best watches of the year. Cocaine Bear is receiving great reactions across the board, and many are calling it the funniest film to come out this year. People are also saying that it goes to many unexpected places, and is also surprisingly scary at times. Here are some of the reactions. Cocaine Bear Trailer: Elizabeth Banks’ Film Shows How a Black Bear Goes on a Murderous Rampage After Ingesting Cocaine (Watch Video).

A Crazed Tableau!

There is a whole weird world that #CocaineBear is set in that isn’t even hinted at in the trailer. Entirely too much shit going on beyond the bear, which in hindsight kinda makes perfect sense. A crazed tableau. I’m happy a character calls the bear “Cocaine Bear” in the film. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) February 21, 2023

Absolutely Insane!

COCAINE BEAR offers what one expects from it: an absolutely INSANE bear wreaking gory, bloody havoc while also doing the stupidest things imaginable. A totally nonsensical yet extremely entertaining time where nothing else matters besides the bear who did cocaine. #CocaineBear pic.twitter.com/j4mn28WJqH — MSB (@msbreviews) February 20, 2023

Favourite Movie of the Year!

Ok the embargo is up on #CocaineBear It is my favorite movie of the year. The funniest I have seen in like, 2 years and such a blast. Very Lord & Miller. If the theater experience is anything like my screening, you will have an amazing time in the theaters with this pic.twitter.com/HlRkVCOOd8 — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) February 19, 2023

Wild!

#CocaineBear is WILD Super scary 🫣 and super funny! 😂 A total 80s slasher flick - but with a bear!!! Never lets up - and so many great actors! Tormund from GoT is in this! Review embargo lifts Thursday pic.twitter.com/hwAJSwaJz5 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 21, 2023

Best Comedy of 2023!

#CocaineBear is the best comedy of 2023 so far, full tilt gory zaniness counter programming we left behind in the 90’s come back to life. Kinda wastes its casts but Margo Martindale MVP. The ambulance set piece is an all timer for horror hounds! pic.twitter.com/ue4NbSJ4wp — Chris (@ItsChrisAguilar) February 21, 2023

