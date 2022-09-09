Disney is all set to host a video game showcase. Termed as, the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, the event will see many major announcements with regards to gaming and shows. Many popular titles which are supposed to be unveiled are Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, among others. However, just in case you are blank and don't know where to watch Disney's D23 expo, fret not, watch the video below on September 10 at 1.30 AM IST. Johnny Depp Gets Rs 2355 Crore Offer and an Apology Letter from Disney to Return as Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow – Reports.

Watch Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Live Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)