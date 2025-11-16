Disney and YouTube have reached a new deal that brings an end to the recent blackout that removed ABC, ESPN and other major channels from YouTube TV. The dispute began in late October when Disney pulled its programming from the platform. The Walt Disney Company has now confirmed a "multi-year distribution agreement" with YouTube TV to deliver Disney’s marquee sports, news and entertainment programming. Under the new agreement, Disney’s complete lineup of channels and stations, including ESPN and ABC, have begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers. In a press release, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said, "This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch." On November 15, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube said, "Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN and FX returning to their service over the course of the day, as well as any recordings that were previously in their Library." Arattai App Update: WhatsApp Rival To Soon Get End-to-End Encryption Upgrade, Says Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu.

YouTube Announces Agreement With Disney

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Disney that preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN and FX returning to their service over the course of the day, as… — Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Walt Disney, YouTube). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)