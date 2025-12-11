Hollywood is grieving the loss of Wenne Alton Davis, the actor best known for their roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Girls5eva and New Amsterdam. Davis died on December 8 after being struck by an SUV in Midtown Manhattan, police confirmed to The New York Times. The 60-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Davis’ manager, Jamie Harris, shared that the actor was born as Wendy Davis in North Carolina on October 18, 1965, but later adopted the stage name Wenne Alton Davis. Before finding success in acting, Davis began their career as a stand-up comedian and also worked in airport security at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kim Ji Mi, Legendary South Korean Actress Who Acted in Over 700 Films, Dies at 85.

Actor Wenne Alton Davis Dies at 60 – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ENews), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)