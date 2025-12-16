Disney has launched its new AI tool, "DisneyGPT", exclusively for employees’ internal use. The tool welcomes users with the message "Hey Mickey!" and allows them to ask questions. DisneyGPT helps employees unlock "the magic of your imagination," includes verified Walt Disney quotes, and enables them to make internal requests. In addition to DisneyGPT, the entertainment giant is reportedly developing a more advanced AI tool called "J.A.R.V.I.S". Amazon Layoffs Continue: E-Commerce Giant Cuts 84 Jobs in Seattle and Bellevue as Part of Routine Organisational Restructuring.

Disney has launched an AI tool for employees called DisneyGPT • It's designed to help 'unlock the magic of your imagination' • Includes verified Walt Disney quotes and lets employees make internal requests • They're now developing a more advanced AI tool called J.A.R.V.I.S… pic.twitter.com/CtPCNYGNI6 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 16, 2025

