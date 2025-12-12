OpenAI and The Walt Disney Company have signed a landmark agreement to use the Sora AI video generator to bring back beloved characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars in short, fan-prompted videos. Under the three-year licensing deal, Sora will create shareable social clips featuring more than 200 iconic characters, while curated selections will also stream on Disney+. Disney will also adopt OpenAI’s APIs for new digital products and invest USD 1 billion in the company. Both firms emphasise responsible AI use, creator protection and user safety. Sora-powered fan videos featuring Disney’s multi-brand characters are expected to launch in early 2026. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "Really happy to be working with Disney to bring some magic to Sora and image gen! Disney is the best storytelling company in the world, and our users really, really want to generate content with their characters." Deloitte AI Mistake Again: Tech Giant Faces Scrutiny Over Errors in Canadian Healthcare Report Generated Through AI Automation.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Feels 'Happy' Working With Disney

