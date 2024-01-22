David Michael Emge, recognised by horror enthusiasts for his role as Stephen Flyboy Andrews in George A Romero's iconic horror film Dawn of the Dead, passed away at the age of 77. According to reports, Emge paased away on January 20 at the West River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana. Following his notable performance in the 1978 classic, Emge continued his journey in the horror genre with roles in films such as Basket Case 2 (1990) and Hellmaster (1992). Terence Davies Dies at 77; British Director Was Known for Films Like The Long Day Closes, The Deep Blue Sea Among Others

David Michael Emge No More:

