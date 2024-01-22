David Michael Emge No More:
We’re terribly saddened to hear of the passing of David Emge, star of George A. Romero’s DAWN OF THE DEAD.
Our condolences to his family, friends, and many fans. You did all right, Flyboy 🖤 https://t.co/9WgcK7WHV6 pic.twitter.com/LsKt7zquPe
— FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) January 22, 2024
