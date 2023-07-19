According to reports, Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega all set to play the role of father-daughter in A24's upcoming film Death Of a Unicorn. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but it is said to follow a father and daughter who run over a unicorn on their way home. Death of a Unicorn will be directed by Alex Scharfman, who will also pen the script. Beetlejuice 2 Set Photo Leaked! Jenna Ortega Rides Bicycle in Ripped Dress While Filming for Tim Burton’s Next (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

