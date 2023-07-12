Jenna Ortega was spotted on the set of Beetlejuice 2 riding her bicycle. In a new leaked photo the actress was seen with a serious expression on her face, wearing a multi-coloured dress that had rips in the front of it, She wore a belt on her waist, and was also seen in knee high black boots and black cycling shorts. Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega's Horror Comedy to Release in Theatres on This Date - Check Inside!

View Beetlejuice 2 Set Photo:

Jenna Ortega on the set of 'Beetlejuice 2.' https://t.co/zHTXqxr5ul — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2023

