Unicorns may seem majestic and cute in stories and myths, but have you ever wondered what would happen if you encountered one someday? The first trailer for Alex Scharfman's upcoming film Death Of A Unicorn was unveiled on December 18. The trailer starts with father-daughter duo Elliot (Paul Rudd) and Riley (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hitting a unicorn with their car. However, upon conducting research in the lab, it was discovered that the unicorn's horn could cure cancer, indicating that humans are once again prepared to exploit an innocent animal for their needs. The latter part of the trailer shows the unicorn's family members causing a rampage to protect their tribe. So, will the unicorn really die? Watch Death Of A Unicorn in the theatres in Spring 2025 to know. ‘Wednesday Season 2’: Lady Gaga To Make a Cameo Appearance in Jenna Ortega’s Hit Netflix Series – Reports.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Death of a Unicorn’:

