Death on the Nile is the upcoming murder mystery directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie and it stars Branagh as Hercule Poirot, a renowned Belgian detective. The trailer gives a glimpse of him investigating a murder that happened on the Karnak and everyone is suspected. Gal Gadot shines as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle in this trailer that gives views of picturesque location of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids. Ali Fazal, who plays the character Andrew Katchadourian, makes blink-and-miss appearance in this intriguing trailer. Death on the Nile is all set to be released on February 11, 2022.

Watch The Trailer Of Death On The Nile Below:

