Snow White star Gal Gadot has opened up about a terrifying health scare she faced during the eighth month of her pregnancy. The actress revealed that she had to undergo emergency brain surgery, and it was during this procedure that her fourth child, Ori, was born. During her appearance on Good Morning America, Gadot candidly spoke about her condition, recalling how she initially dismissed the warning signs. “Our body always gives us signs. I didn’t listen to my body,” she admitted. She explained that she had been experiencing “major headaches for three weeks” while eight months pregnant, adding, “I couldn't do anything, I was in the dark, I couldn't hear anything. It felt like my head was about to explode.” Despite consulting multiple neurologists, who diagnosed her with migraines due to the lack of other symptoms, it was her mother who insisted she get further medical attention. “I was rushed to the hospital; I was found with a major brain clot. They took the baby out within a couple hours, and I went to a thrombectomy,” Gal revealed. While the actress assured that she is now doing well, she reflected on the experience, saying, “Had I known before, it could’ve been much easier. But nevertheless, I’m very happy to be alive and so grateful for everything. Just check yourself.” ‘Hold On and Live’: Gal Gadot Reveals She Underwent Emergency Surgery for ‘Massive’ Blood Clot in Her Brain During Pregnancy (Read Post).

Gal Gadot About Undergoing Emergency Brain Surgery

