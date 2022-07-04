On July 3 a 22-year-old Danish man opened fire at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark. Several have been killed and injured in this shooting that happened at Field’s shopping mall. British pop star Harry Styles took to social media to offer condolences to the families of the victims and also announced about cancelling his concert that he was set to perform. The venue was close to the mall where the incident took place. Copenhagen Shooting: Multiple People Shot at Field's Shopping Mall in Denmark's Copenhagen.

Harry Styles On Copenhagen Shooting

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

