Tottenham Hotspur is set to take on Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 5. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 and fans can thus watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Celebrates 13th Birthday With Family at a Barcelona-Themed Party.

Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Copenhagen

Get ready for another chapter of European greatness ✨ Watch all the action from the #UCL, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/DvgvYAtieb — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)