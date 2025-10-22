FC Copenhagen will cross punches with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22. The FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. But fans in India will not be able watch FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels due to their other commitments. Fans in India will be able to watch FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Bayer Leverkusen CEO Simon Rolfes Finds Peace Again After Turbulent Summer.

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Back on the road in the @ChampionsLeague! 🛣️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AcAdV2Qq1d — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 20, 2025

