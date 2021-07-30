The studio has replied to Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson's allegations after she filed a lawsuit against Disney for streaming the Marvel flick on their OTT platform. “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing,” Disney said in a statement. “The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," it added. Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over the Release of Black Widow on Streaming Platform.

As per Scarlett's lawsuit, it mentioned that her film will have an exclusive theatrical release wherein her pay-check was linked to its box-office performance.

Check It Out:

JUST IN: Here's Disney's statement on the Scarlett Johansson lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/5IRJb4ATdL — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 29, 2021

