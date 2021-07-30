Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has lodged a case in Superior Court, LA alleging that Disney has breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on its streaming service, Disney+. The film was out in theatres and OTT, simultaneously.

Reportedly, the lawsuit filed involved a deal that the movie will exclusively be released on the screens and her paycheck would be decided as per its box office performance. Disney also responded to the lawsuit and said that there's “no merit whatsoever”.

Check It Out:

BREAKING: #ScarlettJohansson is reportedly suing Disney due to an alleged breach of contract with the Disney+ streaming premiere of #BlackWidow... Details: https://t.co/9DVdMm4lZF pic.twitter.com/xF6opF5Aix — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 29, 2021

