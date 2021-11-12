The live-action retelling of Pinocchio has just been announced for Disney+! The long nosed Disney character will be portrayed by none other than Tom Hanks and he will be joined by a star studded cast of Cynthia Ervo, Luke Evans, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. It will be helmed by the legendary Robert Zemeckis and is coming to Disney+ during Fall 2022.

Check Out Teaser Below:

The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming Fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/kdK5fKrMfX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

