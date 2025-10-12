Marvel Studios has unveiled the first official trailer for Wonder Man, its upcoming eight-episode Disney+ miniseries set to premiere in January 2026. The show introduces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor who lands the role of a superhero named Wonder Man, which is being remade from an old classic. The trailer gives fans a first look at the show’s offbeat tone, which feels markedly different from Marvel’s previous television outings. Instead of explosive action or grand-scale heroics, Wonder Man leans into satirical humour and self-aware commentary about Hollywood, fame, and the superhero genre itself. Interestingly, Simon Williams is shown without any visible superpowers, at least in the trailer. Ben Kingsley reprises his fan-favourite role as Trevor Slattery, the washed-up actor first seen in Iron Man 3 and later in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. ‘Wonder Man’: All You Need To Know About Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Marvel Series.

'Wonder Man' Trailer:

