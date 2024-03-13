Billy Baldwin, aged 61, has responded to Sharon Stone's recent claim that she was pressured to have sex with him to enhance his performance in the 1993 thriller Sliver. In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Baldwin addressed Stone's comments on the Louis Theroux Podcast, revealing that late producer Robert Evans encouraged her to sleep with her co-star during the film's production. Now Baldwin has shared a post, accompanied by a photo of the two from the movie, questioning why Stone continues to talk about him years later. He speculates whether Stone still harbours feelings for him or if she's expressing lingering hurt from his rejection of her advances. Stone had recounted a specific incident during production where she was summoned to Evans' office to discuss the chemistry between her and Baldwin. Pre-Oscar Party 2024: Sharon Stone, BLACKPINK's Rose, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, and More Attend Saint Laurent's Dinner Get-Together in Los Angeles (View Pic).

Billy Baldwin Slams Sharon Stone For Her Recent Comment

Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our… pic.twitter.com/PtgqMC6Sgz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

