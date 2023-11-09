Renowned actress Sharon Stone recently revealed a distressing encounter, alleging sexual harassment by a former Sony executive. Stone disclosed that during an '80s office meeting,"He came walking right up in front of me and said, ‘But first …' and he took his penis right out in my face...I started laughing and crying at the same time. I became hysterical...“I was just sitting there hysterical and eventually his secretary came and led me out, right? This was not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career.” Did You Know Sharon Stone Lost Son Roan's Custody for Her Infamous Nude Scene in Basic Instinct?

