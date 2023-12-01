Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was recently lauded at the Red Sea International Festival in Jeddah, where the illustrious Sharon Stone presented him with a prestigious award. Stone, mesmerised by Singh's creative brilliance, described him as an "all-rounder creative genius" before inviting him on stage to receive the coveted honour. Grateful and humbled, Ranveer expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his fans for being his constant inspiration and driving force. Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper In Blue Suit, Shares Pics On Insta!

Sharon Stone Praises Ranveer Singh

