Following the success of John Wick, we've seen numerous films inspired by its formula, with Nobody standing out as one of the better examples. The 2021 surprise hit saw Bob Odenkirk – better known as Better Call Saul's slippery lawyer – transform into an unlikely action hero. Now, Nobody 2 is set to continue the story in 2025, with our protagonist Hutch taking his family on what should be a peaceful vacation. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't take long before he's breaking bones and kicking ass once again, going by the recently released trailer. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto (V/H/S/94), Nobody 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 15, 2025. ‘Nobody 2’: Sharon Stone Joins Cast of Timo Tjahjanto’s Upcoming Film, Set To Hit Theatres on August 15, 2025.

Watch the Trailer of 'Nobody 2':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)