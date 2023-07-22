Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras was photographed in London post their date night. The former looked stunning in crisp white shirt that she tucked into her jeans. On the other hand, Dua’s boyfriend was seen trying to hide his face using his olive green jacket from being clicked by the shutterbugs. Check out the latest pics of Dua and Romain from London. Dua Lipa Walks With Arms Around Romain Gavras in Sweet Photo Shared for His Birthday! 'Dance the Night' Singer Wishes Him in French (View Pic).

Dua Lipa & Romain Gavras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Date Night In London

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London, England. pic.twitter.com/PXYBnYMn1u — @21metgala (@21metgala) July 22, 2023

