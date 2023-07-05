English pop singer and actress Dua Lipa took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend Romain Gavras a 'Happy Birthday' ahead of the July 4 holiday. The singer (27) posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend with their backs to the camera. Dua Lipa was seen sporting a black and white polka-dot long-sleeved dress walking side-by-side Gavras along a hotel balcony. As per People, "The singer, whose face could be seen partially in the photos, appeared to be smiling at Gavras as she had her arm slung around his shoulder. Barbie: Dua Lipa Shares Beautiful Glimpses From Making of ‘Dance the Night’, View Music Video and Pics Inside!

Dua Lips's Wish for Romain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Gavras, wearing a white ribbed jacket and matching white pants, had an arm around her waist with his head turned forward." "Joyeux anniversaireeeee bebe," she captioned the post. The romance rumours surrounding the 'Don't Start Now' singer and the French filmmaker first ignited back in February, when they were seen together photographed leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London. A few months later on May 19, Gavras and Lipa went public with their romance at the Cannes Film Festival while attending the premiere of 'Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)'. Gavras was photographed wrapping his arms around Lipa as they posed for photographers along the red carpet." Dua Lipa Spells Chic in White Bra and Brown Skirt Set, Pop Star Shares Stunning Pics On Insta.

"The pair were also spotted entering the theatre while holding hands. The singer wore a black one-shoulder dress with cutouts, while Gavras sported a black suit and tie.=Prior to her romance with Gavras, Lipa was in a two-year-long relationship with Anwar Hadid before the couple called quits in 2021. Gavras on the other hand was previously in a relationship with singer Rita Ora for six months before eventually splitting up in 2021 due to conflicting schedules and work commitments.