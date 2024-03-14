Dua Lipa has announced her third studio album titled ‘Radical Optimism’. Scheduled for release on May 3, the album will feature 11 songs. The singer has unveiled the cover photo, showcasing her in the water, mere feet away from a shark. Among the tracklist, “Houdini” and “Training Season” have already been released, while “End Of An Era”, “French Exit”, and “These Walls” are among the other singles. Check out the cover art and the full tracklist of the 'Radical Optimism' album below: Dua Lipa Is Looking for ‘Somebody’ in Her Latest Track ‘Training Season’ (Watch Video).

Dua Lipa’s New Album ‘Radical Optimism’

RADICAL OPTIMISM MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM OUT MAY 3RD 2024 SHOT BY TYRONE LEBON !!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J4Noe4RWh1 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 13, 2024

