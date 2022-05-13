Dune 2 is one of the most anticipated films currently and as the makers have started working on the sequel, rumours about the cast have been surfacing online. While Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem will be returning to the franchise, the new additions include names like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Christopher Walken will essay the role of the Emperor. Dune Part 2: Austin Butler Is in Talks To Join the Cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The cast of DUNE part 2. pic.twitter.com/XDI2d7nFoR — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) May 12, 2022

