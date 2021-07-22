The official trailer of Denis Villeneuve's Dune is out and its grand visual spectacle standing true to our expectations and the star-studded cast makes it all worth it. Dune sees major characters fighting for a quest of survival in space and the immersive visual of the trailer with a glimpse of every lead actor is a true treat, to be honest. Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the chosen one of the novel who must lead the desert planet of Arrakis. The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård in major roles. Dune heads for October 22 release date worldwide.

Watch Dune Trailer Below:

