Singer Ellie Goulding said that her fans don't recognise her now after she dyed her hair brunette. The 36-year-old singer has ditched her trademark blonde locks and returned to her natural hair colour. Since she went brown, Ellie can now go out and not get stopped constantly by fans, although some people do confuse her for "someone from the telly," reports Female First UK. Speaking on Irish radio station FM104, she said: "I'm back to my natural colour. It's brunette now, it's my natural hair colour." Adele and BF Rich Paul Engaged; Singer and Her Fiancé Are Planning a Summer Wedding – Reports.

Instead of people going, That's Ellie Goulding. I now get people questioning who I might be, because they sort of recognise me but they're not quite sure. I can't tell whether I prefer people straight up recognising me or the intrigue of who I possibly might be, could I be someone from the telly or something, she added. Moulin Rouge: Singer JoJo To Make Broadway Debut As Satine in the Musical (View Post).

Ellie Goulding's Brunette Look!

BRUNETTE ELLIE GOULDING pic.twitter.com/8kH0yiUH7b — d | fan account (@ElliesGould) November 29, 2022

As per Female First UK, Ellie is set to release her new album 'Higher Than Heaven' later this month and the fact she is unveiling her fifth studio LP makes her fell "old" and like a music veteran. The pop star -- who has 22-month-old son Arthur with husband Caspar Jopling, said: "I feel old! I do feel old but that's just because I had a kid a couple of years ago. I feel very happy that I am here making music. It's what I always wanted to do, and every day I feel lucky that I get to do the job I love."

