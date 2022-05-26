Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis, based on the life of musician and actor Elvis Presley, was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Austin Butler, who essayed the role of the King of Rock and Roll, was lauded by critics for his impeccable performance. In fact, he even got a 12-minute standing ovation at the premiere. Elvis also features Tom Hanks, Luke Bracey, Gary Clark Jr. among others in key roles. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics. Elvis Actor Austin Butler Gets 12 Minute Standing Ovation at 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Variety – Austin Butler, the 30-year-old actor who plays Elvis, has bedroom eyes and cherubic lips and nails the king’s electrostatic moves. He also does a reasonably good impersonation of Elvis’s sultry velvet drawl.

IGN – At the center of it all is a star-making, Oscar-worthy performance by Austin Butler, who nails Presley’s voice (he does a lot of his own singing in the ‘50s sequences and is quite good!) and mannerisms, even if his resemblance to Elvis varies at times.

Independent – Sure, Butler has the looks, the voice, the stance and the wiggle nailed down, but what’s truly impressive is that indescribable, undistillable essence of Elvis-ness – magnetic and gentle and fierce, all at the same time.

Screen Daily – Austin Butler plays Presley with stunning force during the film’s electric concert segments, which recapture what was so vital and undeniable about The King Of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Los Angeles Times – Butler is a decent physical match for Elvis and a better one vocally. While that’s often the real Presley you hear singing in the movie, the wall-to-wall soundtrack also teems with Butler-recorded covers of “I’ll Fly Away,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” among others.

