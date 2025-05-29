Cringefest at Cannes seems to be on everyone’s bingo card these days, despite the prestigious film festival trying its best to control damage. Many blame it on the influx of influencers who are said to buy tickets to rub shoulders with real celebrities and also feel like a celebrity! An Indian 'celebrity' sparked a social media frenzy after being dramatically removed from the Cannes 2025 red carpet by security personnel, in a moment that has since gone viral. The individual, believed to be an influencer, was warned by security for flouting Cannes red carpet rules as she appeared attempting to recreate the iconic 'Shantipriya' scene from Om Shanti Om. The woman, despite being escorted by the security, continued to pose and wave her hands in the air, and this act drew both mockery and intrigue online. Dressed in a flamboyant outfit and striking exaggerated poses, the influencer disrupted the prestigious event before being escorted away by staff. The incident has ignited a heated debate about influencer culture, red carpet protocols, and the growing obsession with viral fame at international film festivals like Cannes.

Alleged Indian ‘Celebrity’ Removed From Cannes 2025 Red Carpet by Security

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Indian Things (@just.indian.things)

Who Is She Waving At?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Confused Aatma (@confused.aatma)

This Viral Video of 'Celebrity' Will Make You Cringe Hard!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Feels (@bollywoodfeelss)

