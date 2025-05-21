Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally touched down in France for her much-awaited red carpet appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The Ponniyin Selvan actress will be attending the prestigious film festival along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan could be seen receiving a warm welcome at the Nice Airport. The video has gone viral across social media platforms. Aishwarya Rai will be attending the film festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. The actress will be joining an extensive lineup of global ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Simone Ashley and Elle Fanning, among others. Cannes 2025: From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Preity Zinta, Bollywood Divas Who Stunned at Previous Editions of Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Reaches France Along With Daughter Aaradhya for Cannes 2025

