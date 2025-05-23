Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela once again stole the spotlight on her third day at Cannes 2025. The Daaku Maharaaj actress made a bold fashion statement in a golden shimmery fishtail-style gown with flowing cape-like sleeves as she attended the screening of La Venue De L'avenier (Colours of Time). The actress was looking gorgeous, and there was no second thought about it. However, it was her unusual bag that made waves online. In the pictures from Urvashi's Day 3 Cannes 2025 look, the actress was seen carrying a golden biki-shaped bag designed by luxury label Judith Leiber. The bag was adorned with shiny crystals, pearls and other precious stones. Reportedly priced at INR 5.31 lakh, the clutch came with a metallic leather interior and a removable shoulder chain. For the look, Urvashi chose to carry the bag in her hand as she walked the red carpet. Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Day 6 of Prestigious Film Festival, Netizens Call Her ‘First Actress To Blow Flying Kiss With Torn Dress’ (View Pics).

Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Luxury Gold Bikini Bag at Cannes 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

