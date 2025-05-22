Actress Urvashi Rautela has always grabbed headlines with her bizarre comments of self-praise and cinematic achievements. Though the actress doesn’t seem to make them with bad intent, the internet has turned them into meme material. Recently, the Daaku Maharani caught everyone’s attention after a video of her with singer Kanika Kapoor and social media star Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, went viral. In the video, the "Baby Doll" singer could be seen forcing Urvashi to sing her song "Dabidi Dibidi" after calling her the "Honourable First Lady of India" at the Indians at Cannes party. While the actress is usually cheerful, this time it was clear the situation left her feeling embarrassed and awkward. Interestingly, the internet backed the actress and came out in her support. Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "Thats straight up bullying. I feel bad for her", while another commented, "They are making fun of her in the name of having fun...that's not cool." Another user wrote, "Never knew I could feel bad for her." Orry Gets Cut Off by Urvashi Rautela While Vibing to ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ at Cannes 2025, Internet Sensation Calls Her ‘First Indian Woman To Capture Orry Under Her Ballgown’ in Viral Video - WATCH.

Viral Video of Urvashi Rautela, Kanika Kapoor and Orry at Cannes 2025 Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anip Patel (@mondayswithmohan)

Furious Netizens React After Kanika Kapoor, Orry ‘Bully’ Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2025 Party

Instagram Comments

