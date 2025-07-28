It Ends With Us actor and director Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary, and Emily marked the special day by sharing a heart-melting photo of the couple sharing a sweet kiss, captured by their daughter, Maiya. She captioned the pic writing, "T W E L V E. Still madly in love with you ❤️." The candid moment, filled with love and playfulness, instantly won hearts online as fans celebrated their enduring romance. Justin, too, paid tribute to his gorgeous wife by posting a romantic throwback from their wedding day, captioned with the touching words, “I’d marry you again and again and again.” The Baldonis, who are also parents to son Maxwell, continue to charm fans with their authentic love story. This rare glimpse into their personal life comes amid Justin’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, making the anniversary posts all the more special.

Emily Baldoni Wishes Husband Justin, Says, 'T W E L V E. Still Madly in Love With You'

Justin Baldoni Shares Wedding Throwback to Celebrate The Special Day With Emily

