Blake Lively has found herself at the centre of viral internet humour as comedian Michael Pavano releases a series of spoof videos titled The Blake Lively Deposition. The satirical clips hilariously dramatise a fictional courtroom scenario, poking fun at the actress amid her ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. According to reports, Blake was deposed by Baldoni’s high-powered attorney, Bryan Freedman, as per court orders. While the real-life legal battle remains serious, Pavano’s over-the-top impersonations and exaggerated legal antics have amused fans, with the videos quickly gaining traction online. This is not the first time Los Angeles-based comedian Michael Pavano, known for his celebrity parodies, has portrayed Lively. Wearing a blonde wig, stacking multiple beanies on his head (a dig at the actress’s incessant commentary on her wardrobe during the film’s promotion, her hairline-focused press tour, and poor outfit choices in the movie), and nailing the mannerisms of the 37-year-old star, Pavano even once performed a 12-hour live stream dressed as Blake Lively! Justin Baldoni Can View Messages Between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, Says New York Court.

Michael Pavano Spoofs Blake Lively in New Roast Video - ‘The Blake Lively Deposition’

Watch ‘The Blake Lively Deposition - Part 2’

