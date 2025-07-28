Actor-director Justin Baldoni marked his 12th wedding anniversary with wife Emily by sharing a rare and romantic throwback photo from their wedding day, writing, “I’d marry you again and again and again and again… Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E. ❤️,” capturing the depth of their enduring love. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, are proud parents to two children, daughter Maiya and son Maxwell. The heartfelt post quickly won over the internet, with fans praising their enduring love and calling them true “couple goals.” This intimate glimpse into their personal life comes amid Justin’s ongoing legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, making the rare anniversary tribute all the more poignant.

Justin Baldoni Wishes 12th Wedding Anniversary With The Love of His Life, Emily With a Romantic Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni)

Here's How The Internet Celebrate Justin and Emily's Baldoni's Love!

Netizens react to Justin Baldoni's Instagram post (File Image)

