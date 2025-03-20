Colleen Hoover, the acclaimed author of bestselling books such as It Ends With Us and Verity recently caused a stir among her fans after sharing a series of unsettling Instagram stories. In these videos, Hoover appeared visibly intoxicated, prompting concerns about her health and mental state. The clips quickly went viral showing her in a disoriented state, laughing awkwardly and slurring her words. This behaviour was a stark contrast to her usual composed and thoughtful online presence. Known for her candidness, this particular display raised alarms among her followers, sparking discussions about her well-being. Earlier, Colleen Hoover commented amid the ongoing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle. She took a brief hiatus before her return to social media. Colleen Hoover Deactivates Instagram Amidst Legal Dispute Between ‘It Ends With Us’ Stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Watch Colleen Hoover's Instagram Stories

Colleen Hoover Instagram Stories

Colleen Hoover bizarre behaviour- ARE YOU OK? pic.twitter.com/2IuuLVE58y — Hanz - Fashion & Entertainment (@fashionistaera) March 20, 2025

Colleen Hoover Viral Instagram Stories

Colleen Hoover’s drunk, unhinged Diet Pepsi video on Instagram… Why wasn’t this taken down, Stephanie? pic.twitter.com/0PVjOaaEBE — Southeastern Mom (@SEC_Loves) March 19, 2025

Is Colleen Hoover Okay?

'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover sparks fan concern with a series of bizarre videos.https://t.co/zy3WhkzIz4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2025

