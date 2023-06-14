Alaina Marie Scott, the daughter of renowned rapper Eminem, has officially entered marital bliss! On June 9, in Detroit, Michigan, the 30-year-old exchanged vows with her beloved, Matt Moeller. The newly wed took to Instagram to unveil glimpses of her special day. The collection of photos captured both the romantic and playful moments shared by the couple, along with a delightful snapshot of the entire bridal party. Among the radiant bridesmaids was Alaina's sister, Hailie Jade, radiating joy in a black gown, as she held a breathtaking bouquet adorned with vibrant hues of red, pink, and peach. Eminem Birthday Special: 10 Lesser Known Facts About the Venom Rapper That Emblazon the Life of Marshall Mathers.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

