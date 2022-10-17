Eminem has long been lauded as one of the greatest rappers for his genius lyricism as well as charisma and flow. Born to the name of Marshall Bruce Mathers III, Eminem made a name for himself at the age of 17. But it never came easy to become one of the biggest names in hip-hop and popularise it as well in middle America. From being rejected by fellow rappers because of his race, and quitting school to being flat-out broke, Em has been through many obstacles to become the millionaire he is today. Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Gets Engaged To Matt Moeller, Shares Pictures On Instagram.

Many are aware of his pursuits and projects throughout the years. But do you know who the real Marshall Mathers was before Eminem? Or what his life was like before he became so popular? To celebrate his birthday here is a compilation of lesser-known facts about the "Lose Yourself" rapper that are a blast from his past.

He was shot while walking to his then-wife, Kim Scott’s house, as a teenager.

Eminem battled drug addiction and when he wanted to get clean, he called Elton John who helped him for 18 months to make it happen.

Universal and Interscope originally wanted his song Cleanin’ Out My Closet as the theme for his movie 8 Mile. But Eminem disagreed and made Lose Yourself the main track.

When Marshall was a baby his relatives called him Mickey because he had big ears.

Eminem won 2nd place at the 1997 Rap Olympics which caught the attention of Dr. Dre from Aftermath Entertainment and Jimmy Iovine from Interscope Records.

Eminem failed ninth grade a total of three times before dropping out of school entirely.

Eminem’s high school bully DeAngelo Bailey, filed a $ 1 million lawsuit against the rapper claiming Brain Damage (one of Eminem’s singles) hurt his reputation. Judge Deborah Servitto dismissed the case.

The same bully DeAngelo Bailey, beat up Eminem in a bathroom. Em was beaten so badly that he even entered a coma for over a week.

Amsterdam was the original title for the Album The Marshall Mathers LP because he wrote a lot of the album there, and some of it was inspired by Dutch journalists.

Eminem did all three verses of Lose Yourself in one take.

With that I conclude my list of some of the many facts about Eminem. He also recently released his album Curtain Call 2 which is a compilation of all his hit singles from 2009 to today. Eminem has collaborated with other artists like Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Pink, and others in the past, many of whose collab tracks are featured on the album.

