American rap icon Eminem is reportedly set to perform in India as part of his upcoming world tour. According to leaked details, the highly anticipated gig will take place in Mumbai on June 3, 2025. Although neither Eminem nor the event organisers have officially confirmed the news, the revelation has already sparked a wave of excitement among Indian fans. This performance would mark the "Rap God" singer's long-awaited debut in India, a milestone that fans have eagerly awaited for years. His Asia tour will kick off in Tokyo on May 20, with stops in Seoul (May 27) before concluding in Mumbai. Check it out! Drake Throws Slipper at Drone Spying on Him Surfing Gambling Sites in Viral Video; Internet Calls It ‘Staged’ – WATCH.

'Eminem Will Perform in India'

Eminem will perform in India😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2US2xdZGIW — qwerty (@Qwertyx_45) February 20, 2025

'Maddd'

Looooollll, #Eminem is coming to India in June - it’s going to be MADDD — AARUSH (@afcaarush) February 20, 2025

LOL

If Eminem is actually coming to India then it might be the time to find a job pic.twitter.com/n3fuIob5Hj — Vasu (@NotVasu0) February 20, 2025

'Eminem Mumbai Show Confirmed'

Another good news for Mumbaikars after Legends El Clasico news. Eminem Show has also been confirmed in Mumbai on June 3rd 🥵🇮🇳🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Lp6s2kTPU8 — Sagar (@fcbsagarrrr) February 20, 2025

