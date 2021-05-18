Harry Potter actress Emma Watson came online on Twitter for a while and addressed some rumours about her engagement and dormant career. She mentioned that these are just speculations and if she will have news, she will surely inform one and all.

Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

