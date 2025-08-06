JK Rowling has called for a boycott of Marks and Spencer over the brand’s latest transgender bra fitting row. In a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter), the Harry Potter author heavily criticised the UK retailer, urging a complete boycott if it continues to allow transgender women into female changing rooms. “It's time for women to vote with their wallets. If stores like M&S continue to flout the Supreme Court ruling on women-only spaces, prioritising the wishes of men who want to undress near, or help fit bras on teenage girls, a boycott seems appropriate,” she wrote in a tweet. M&S has been under the wrath of criticism after a transgender member of staff, a biological male, allegedly asked a teenage girl in the lingerie section if she needed help with a bra fitting. The distressed girl’s mother called the attend “completely inappropriate” and issued a complaint to the brand. M&S apologised for the incident but so far has made no commitment that trans staff or customers would be instructed to stay out of female changing rooms.

JK Rowling Calls For M&S Boycott

It's time for women to vote with their wallets. If stores like M&S continue to flout the Supreme Court ruling on women-only spaces, prioritising the wishes of men who want to undress near, or help fit bras on teenage girls, a boycott seems appropriate.https://t.co/9RsUetLEVA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 4, 2025

Author JK Rowling Criticises Marks & Spencer

Let me make this really easy for you, India. Lesbians belong in the women's changing room because they're women. Cross-dressing men who offer to fit bras on teenage girls belong in a police interview room. pic.twitter.com/6CsghFIqIE — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 6, 2025

JK Rowling's Tweets Go Viral

It's really quite astounding how many men are willing to state publicly that mothers shouldn't teach their teenage daughters to say 'no' to male strangers offering to help with their bras. @DavidLyddon pic.twitter.com/y8fkFX6FpV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 6, 2025

