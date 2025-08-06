JK Rowling has called for a boycott of Marks and Spencer over the brand’s latest transgender bra fitting row. In a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter), the Harry Potter author heavily criticised the UK retailer, urging a complete boycott if it continues to allow transgender women into female changing rooms. “It's time for women to vote with their wallets. If stores like M&S continue to flout the Supreme Court ruling on women-only spaces, prioritising the wishes of men who want to undress near, or help fit bras on teenage girls, a boycott seems appropriate,” she wrote in a tweet. M&S has been under the wrath of criticism after a transgender member of staff, a biological male, allegedly asked a teenage girl in the lingerie section if she needed help with a bra fitting. The distressed girl’s mother called the attend “completely inappropriate” and issued a complaint to the brand. M&S apologised for the incident but so far has made no commitment that trans staff or customers would be instructed to stay out of female changing rooms.

