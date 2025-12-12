Hogwarts Legacy, the 2023 best-selling open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store until December 18, with the offer part of the ongoing Holiday Sale that runs until January 8, 2026 and features discounts of up to 75% on hundreds of titles; Warner Bros. has confirmed a sequel remains in active development and is a high-priority project even amid rumors of Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., so players can permanently add the blockbuster title to their library at no cost before the limited-time giveaway ends. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, December 12, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Hogwarts Legacy Free to Claim Until December 18th

