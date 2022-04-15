MCU Star Barry Keoghan is reportedly arrested in Dublin for a public order incident over the weekend. The 29-year-old was seen in Marvel blockbuster Eternals and DC’s The Batman recently.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Eternals actor Barry Keoghan was reportedly arrested for an "intoxicated" public order incident last weekend... Details: https://t.co/JkWM7K55Y9 pic.twitter.com/C7gvQxAfid — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 15, 2022

